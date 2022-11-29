Ramiz Raja fielded at slips 'because his father was a commissioner': Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram has often been in the news, be it for dismantling the opposition with his fiery deliveries or for his views on the current Men in Green. Now, the speedster has once again made headlines, this time for the startling revelations in his autobiography Sultan: A Memoir.

The left-arm pacer’s book, which was released earlier this month, includes some explosive claims about Akram’s former teammate and current Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja. According to Akram, Ramiz Raja fielded in the slips only due to the “rank” system. The Sultan of Swing, as Akram is fondly called, also lambasted his teammate’s fielding skills.

Ramiz Raja and Wasim Akram were part of Imran Khan’s 1992 World Cup-winning unit and played together for over a decade.

Describing his fielding skills in a Test against New Zealand, Akram wrote, “The first over the next day was delivered by Asif Faridi, a local quick; I was thrown the new ball for the second. I was in my fourth over when John Wright, New Zealand’s captain, nicked to Ramiz at second slip. For all his batting kill, Ramiz was at slip for reasons of rank, because his father was a commissioner and because he’d attended Aitchison College – he dropped more than he caught, frankly.”

This is not the only shocking disclosure made by Akram in his. In his autobiography, the left-arm pacer had also slammed the attitude of former Pakistan captain Saleem Malik during their careers. Akram revealed that Malik used to treat him “like a servant” and made him clean his boots and clothes.

“He would take advantage of my junior status. He was negative, selfish and treated me like a servant. He demanded I massage him, he ordered me to clean his clothes and boots,” Akram alleged about Saleem Malik.

Malik has responded to the claims and added that he was trying to contact Akram to find out why he had written such negative things about him. “If I was narrow minded, I would not have given him the chance to bowl. I will ask him why he wrote such remarks about me,” Malik stated.

