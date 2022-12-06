'The debate was started by them': Ramiz Raja blames BCCI for stand-off between India and Pakistan boards

The BCCI has refused to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup that is scheduled to take place next year
PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has once again made a bold statement on India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year. The BCCI had earlier said that it won’t be sending any team to Pakistan for the continental competition and further added that the tournament should be shifted to a neutral venue.
This didn’t go down well with the PCB and Raja and he threatened to pull out of the ODI World Cup that is slated to take place in India next year. Now the former Pakistan cricketer has turned the tables on BCCI and said that it was the Indian board who started the stir.
“What happens if the government of Pakistan doesn’t allow Pakistan to travel to India because of security issues?” Ramiz responded on the matter, speaking to BBC’s Test Match Special. “It is quite an emotional subject here. The debate was started by BCCI in a way. We had to respond. Test cricket needs India v Pakistan.”
“You saw what happened in the World Cup – 90,000 fans turned up [at MCG]. I am just a little disappointed with the ICC. When the point was put to the FIFA president why is the US playing Iran, Iran has so many issues regarding women’s rights, he picked up the football and said this can solve a lot of issues. Through sport we can take care of the tribe mentality. I feel let bat and ball talk,” he said.
India and Pakistan last played in the T20 World Cup 2022 with Men in Blue winning that fixture.
