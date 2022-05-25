Rajat Patidar smashes Ravi Bishnoi for 27 runs in an over during LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator

Ravi Bishnoi was in for a proper hammering on Wednesday evening as a well-set Rajat Patidar bludgeoned him for 27 runs in a single over during the IPL 2022 Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The over in question was the 16th of the Bangalore innings after Lucknow won the toss and chose to field. RCB were going at a little over eight-an-over until then with Patidar fairly well set at the crease, and the three-time runners-up needed a big over or two if they were to post a competitive total in excess of 180.

Bishnoi had bowled a tidy over until then, having conceded just 18 in the three overs he had bowled and accounting for Mahipal Lomror's wicket in his previous over. His final over of the evening though, would change the course of the RCB innings.

Dinesh Karthik, who walked in after Lomror's dismissal, collected a single off the first delivery. Patidar was served a short delivery from the leg-spinner in the second ball and crunched the pull towards deep midwicket, collecting his third six of the evening. In the next four balls, he would add two more, clobbering both down the ground.

He also collected two fours in the over, the first of which came off a dropped catch by Deepak Hooda at deep midwicket as the ball burst through his palms, followed by a solid punch down the ground in the penultimate delivery.

Bishnoi ended up bowling out one of the most expensive overs of the season with 27 coming off it, an over that suddenly took RCB's run rate past nine and turned the game on its head. Bishnoi wasn't the only one who came under fire though; Sri Lankan seamer Dushmantha Chameera ended up getting smashed for two sixes and as many fours, divided evenly between Patidar and Kartik, as he conceded 21 in the penultimate over of the innings.

Patidar would later go on to play the knock of a lifetime, bringing up his maiden T20 century with a six off Mohsin Khan in the 18th over, consuming just 49 balls for the same, and would remain unbeaten on 112 off 54 as Bangalore finished on a commanding 207/4 — 84 of those runs coming in the back five.

