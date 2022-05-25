Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB Eliminator, Live Cricket Score and Update: Focus on Kohli as Resurgent teams battle for Qualifier 2
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live update - IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB cricket score, Eliminator IPL Match Live Coverage

18:36 (IST)

Live LSG vs RCB Score and Updates IPL 2022 Eliminator

RCB, on the other hand, too travelled a roller-coaster and it went down the wire where they won their last match and still had to depend on Mumbai Indians to win against Delhi Capitals to sneak through to the playoffs. MI obliged and it sent the RCB camp into a frenzy as they celebrated as if they had won the actual trophy. That said, it's time for them to up their game. Consistency in the need of the hour. 

18:33 (IST)

Live LSG vs RCB Eliminator score

In the batting department, the overdependence is on the top order for LSG. KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda have done the bulk of the scoring. Rahul averaged 48.81, de Kock - 38.61 and Deepak Hooda - 31.23. None of the other batters have averaged more than 25. The liked of Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder need to step up and support the top three.

18:30 (IST)

Live LSG vs RCB Eliminator score

LSG would hope for a much better bowling performance from their bowlers this time around. And the need of the hour would be sustained pressure. Mohsin Khan is a vital cog in their line-up and will be the player to watch out for. He's taken 13 wickets from 8 matches at an impressive average of 13.23 and economy rate of 5.93 - The best by an LSG bowler who has bowled more than 10 overs.

18:27 (IST)

Live LSG vs RCB Eliminator score

Defending the 211-run target, Mohsin Khan provided LSG with a perfect start, sending back Venkatesh Iyer in the first over and then Abhijeet Tomar in his next. LSG bowlers however loosened the stranglehold in the middle and that nearly cost them. Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Sam Billings and Rinku Singh revived KKR's chase. And it all came down to 21 needed off the final over. Stoinis was handed the responsibility to defend it. He started off giving away 18 off the first four. With three needed off the last two balls, Stoinis struck the crucial blow of Rinku Singh with Evin Lewis pulling off a spectacular catch at deep point. And then Stoinis cleaned up Umesh Yadav with a brilliant yorker to complete a brilliant comeback in the over as LSG sealed the win by 2 runs.

18:23 (IST)

Live LSG vs RCB Eliminator score

These are two sides who have had a batting resurgence. In their last match against KKR, Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul went on a record breaking spree as they duo stitched a 210-run opening stand and batted through the entire 20 overs. In what was a crucial match, Quinton de Kock found form and smashed 140 off 70 balls while KL Rahul hit 68 off 51. 

18:18 (IST)

LSG vs RCB Live Score IPL 2022 Eliminator Updates

LSG started off well in the tournament but lost their way in the middle and had to press the accelerator button late to qualify for the playoffs. They finished third in the table with 18 points (9 wins and five losses from their 14 matches). There is no room for slip-ups now for them. Every match is a knockout and they need to get their A game out.

18:12 (IST)

Live LSG vs RCB Eliminator score

There is no room for slip-ups here. It's the Eliminator. LSG took matters in their own hands to qualify for the Play-offs by finishing third. RCB, on the other hand, had to depend on Mumbai Indians to beat Delhi Capitals, to qualify for the playoffs. Both the teams come into the contest on back of wins and would look to stay in the tournament with a win.

18:04 (IST)

LSG vs RCB Eliminator Live Score IPL 2022 Updates

Weather report: Let's get straight to the weather report first. The LSG vs RCB Eliminator match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. There was a close to 70% chance of rain in the morning but the weather was likely to clear out as the day progresses. There is only an 8% chance of rain in the evening but if the morning showers are heavy enough, it could cause a delay in the start of play. The temperature is likely to hover between 27-36 degrees Celsius, the humidity will be over 80% adding to the discomfort level of the players. It will also bring dew into play especially in the second innings.

17:56 (IST)

Live LSG vs RCB Score and Updates IPL 2022

Hello and welcome to the coverage of the Eliminator match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Match starts at 7.30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 7 pm. Follow this space for live scores and updates.

Highlights

title-img

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live update - IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB cricket score, Eliminator IPL Match Live Coverage: There is no room for slip-ups here. It's the Eliminator. LSG took matters in their own hands to qualify for the Play-offs by finishing third. RCB, on the other hand, had to depend on Mumbai Indians to beat Delhi Capitals, to qualify for the playoffs. Both the teams come into the contest on back of wins and would look to stay in the tournament with a win.

Preview: Two teams, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, loaded with match-winners will clash in what promises to be a mouth-watering contest at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday in the Eliminator. After a roller-coaster journey in the league stage, both these sides will have to start fresh and play their best game as the loser will have to stroll past the exit gate.

Virat Kohli found some form in the last league match and this should give him and his side a lot of confidence. In Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, they have the firepower to cause a lot of strife to Lucknow.

On the other hand, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock are arguably the most dangerous batting combination and they will once again hold key to the fortune of their side. However, their bowling attack has the pedigree to trouble the RCB batting order.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be played?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will take place on 25 May.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be held?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match start?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manan Vohra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Akash Deep, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Sherfane Rutherford, Finn Allen, Aneeshwar Gautam, Mahipal Lomror, Rajat Patidar

Updated Date: May 25, 2022 17:57:40 IST

Tags:

