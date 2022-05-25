IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB Eliminator, Live Cricket Score and Update: Focus on Kohli as Resurgent teams battle for Qualifier 2

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live update - IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB cricket score, Eliminator IPL Match Live Coverage: There is no room for slip-ups here. It's the Eliminator. LSG took matters in their own hands to qualify for the Play-offs by finishing third. RCB, on the other hand, had to depend on Mumbai Indians to beat Delhi Capitals, to qualify for the playoffs. Both the teams come into the contest on back of wins and would look to stay in the tournament with a win.

Preview: Two teams, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, loaded with match-winners will clash in what promises to be a mouth-watering contest at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday in the Eliminator. After a roller-coaster journey in the league stage, both these sides will have to start fresh and play their best game as the loser will have to stroll past the exit gate.

Virat Kohli found some form in the last league match and this should give him and his side a lot of confidence. In Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, they have the firepower to cause a lot of strife to Lucknow.

On the other hand, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock are arguably the most dangerous batting combination and they will once again hold key to the fortune of their side. However, their bowling attack has the pedigree to trouble the RCB batting order.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be played?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will take place on 25 May.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be held?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match start?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manan Vohra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Akash Deep, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Sherfane Rutherford, Finn Allen, Aneeshwar Gautam, Mahipal Lomror, Rajat Patidar