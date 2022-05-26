Rajat Patidar: 'My focus was about cashing in on the opportunity'

Rain delayed the IPL 2022 Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers, but the storm was brought by Rajat Patidar at the Eden Gardens.

The unheralded Patidar's mind-boggling 112 off just 54 balls led RCB to a 14-run win on Wednesday as debutants LSG were eliminated from IPL 2022. The Madhya Pradesh batter's innings included 12 fours and seven sixes. The highlight of the match-winning innings was Patidar's audacity against some of the best bowlers of this season as he took the bull by horns and played boundary shots all around the park.

Forced to come in to bat in the first over after skipper Faf du Plessis' golden duck dismissal, Paitdar took a bit of time before going all guns blazing. His first six runs came in eight balls before back-to-back fours off Avesh Khan got him to free his hands. In the next over, Patidar hit Krunal Pandya for three fours and a six to set the tone for the night. He completed his fifty in 28 balls and and got to his maiden IPL hundred in just 49 balls.

The player of the match, Patidar, spoke about his innings after the match. He explained how the over against Krunal helped him realise that he was in for a big innings.

"I have been timing the ball and that was the focus, instead of powering the ball. In the last over of the powerplay, when I was facing Krunal Pandya, the way I could execute my plans, I felt I could score big today," Patidar said at the post-match ceremony.

Patidar was released by RCB ahead of the mega auctions and was brought back mid-season as an injury cover for Luvnith Sisodia. Patidar also reflected on how he wanted to make the most of the opportunity.

"My focus was about cashing in on the opportunity and looked to play with the straight bat and time it. I don't come under pressure even after facing dots because of the ability I know I have. I wasn't picked up in the auction but was involved in my practice and that helped," he said.

