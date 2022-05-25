Rajat Patidar leads RCB's fightback against LSG with impressive ton in IPL 2022 Eliminator

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Rajat Patidar was at his absolute best as he unleashed his A game at Eden Gardens on Wednesday after Lucknow Super Giants' (RCB) skipper invited the Bangalore-based franchise to bat first.

Patidar slammed the first century of his T20 career in just 49 balls and finally finished with the figures of 112 in 54 balls laced with 12 fours and 7 sixes.

100 off just 49 balls in an Eliminator. Incredible intent all through his innings. He has swung and missed at some, mis-timed some - but always, always, next ball Rajat Patidar has looked to go big. Incredible innings. Fully deserved century. #RCBvLSG Hope the first of many. — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) May 25, 2022

RCB got off to a shaky start as they lost their in-form skipper Faf du Plessis for a golden duck off Mohsin's Khan bowling in the the first over of the match. Next in line to go was Virat Kohli (25) who yet again played a patchy knock, just about managing to strike over 100 in the 24 balls he faced.

Maxwell too departed cheaply as he toe-ended a pull to long leg as he was looking to get inside the line to pull Krunal Pandya away, but picked out the bigger boundary.

RCB continued to push for boundaries but lost Mahipal Lomror cheaply too.

With all this happening at other end, unfazed Patidar continued the surge and completed his 28-ball fifty. He was then joined by in-form Dinesh Karthik, who has played the role of a finisher to perfection for RCB this season.

Patidar along with Karthik (37 not out from 23 balls) put on an unbeaten partnership of 92 runs from 41 balls as RCB scored 84 runs in the last five overs to prop up the total.

After cruising to his half-century in 28 balls, Patidar just took another 21 balls to reach his maiden hundred in T20s.

He got to the landmark pulling Mohsin over square leg with a sweet-timing of the bat that summed up his effortless stay at the crease.

Karthik also survived some anxious moments against Ravi Bishnoi to start with. However, Patidar turned it around in the last over when he smacked Bishnoi for three sixes and two fours in succession in an over that read 1,6,4,6,4,6.

A sloppy LSG also helped his cause as Patidar got reprieves on 59, 72 and 93.

Finally, the Royal Challengers Bangalore got to an imposing total of 207 for 4.

With inputs from PTI

