Rajasthan Royals 'would love' to have a Women's IPL team

Rajasthan Royals CEO Jake Lush McCrum has said that the Indian Premier League franchise "would love" to have a team in Women's IPL when it begins.

Earlier in March this year, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said that the Indian cricket board is hoping to start Women's IPL in 2023.

It has been reported that the BCCI is planning to have five or six teams in the first season and all the existing 10 IPL franchises will be given the first right of refusal to buy the women’s IPL teams.

Currently, the BCCI has been hosting the Women’s T20 Challenge since 2018, an exhibition tournament in the middle of IPL. It was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’d love to have a women’s IPL team when it launches next year," McCrum told Wisden India. “We’re definitely very interested to expand our franchise base. I’m so excited about the growth of women’s cricket in India and around the world.

“We’ve seen in Australia the amount of investment they’ve put in and the impact that’s had on the game, and on the fanbase, the following, the grassroots cricket. In England, last year, I think the biggest success of The Hundred was women’s cricket. The amount of fans coming in to watch the women’s cricket match, the amount of girls playing cricket that summer, it’s awesome (sic)."

The 2022 edition of the Women's T20 Challenge will be played from 23-28 May in Pune and it will consist of four matches.

