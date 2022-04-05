RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be eyeing to make it three wins in a row when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on 5 April at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

For Rajasthan Royals, Jos Buttler’s scintillating hundred helped the side put up 193 runs on the board against Mumbai Indians in their last match. Although their batting looks top heavy, the key batters have managed to play deep into this innings. However, they need to be wary of situations where they do not lose wickets in a heap as they do not have a solid lower-middle order.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, came back strongly in their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Their batting still doesn't imbue confidence. In their last match in chase of 129 against KKR, they lost seven wickets and had to battle hard for a win. Their bowlers did well after a tough outing against PBKS in their opening match and RCB would be hoping they carry forward that momentum.

Ahead of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, here is everything you need to know:

RR vs RCB Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore encounter.

RR vs RCB Live Streaming

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be made available live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RR vs RCB Match Details

The RR vs RCB match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday, 5 April at 7:30 PM IST.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sanju Samson

Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis

Suggested Playing XI for RR vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal, Faf du Plessis, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna

