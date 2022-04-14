RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in what promises to be an exciting contest on Thursday. Coming into this match, Gujarat Titans will aim to bounce back after their first defeat in the last match.

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, bounced back from a defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore to eke out a narrow three-run win over Lucknow Super Giants.

This match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium and this should give Rajasthan some confidence as they have already played at the venue three times. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have just played one game at this venue.

Ahead of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, here is everything you need to know:

RR vs GT Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans encounter.

RR vs GT Live Streaming

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RR vs GT Match Details

The RR vs GT match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, 14 April at 7:30 pm.

RR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill

Suggested Playing XI for RR vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan, Kuldeep Sen

RR vs GT Probable XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag/Karun Nair, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna

Gujarat Titans: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson

