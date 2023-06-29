Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals are all set to offer England’s Jos Buttler a lucrative multi-year contract, British newspaper The Telegraph has reported.

As per the report in The Telegraph, RR are trying to tie Buttler down to a longer-term deal but the offer has not yet been formally tabled and there is no clarity whether England’s limited overs skipper will even sign the deal.

“England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler is set to be offered a landmark four-year deal by his Indian premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals,” the report said.

“It is understood that the offer to Buttler is yet to be formally tabled, and it’s unclear whether the T20 World Cup winning captain intends to accept the deal.”

Buttler joined the Rajasthan Royals in 2018 and has proven to be an asset since. He’s scored five centuries and 18 half centuries in 71 matches he’s played for the Royals.

Buttler also plays for Paarl Royals, a team owned by Rajasthan Royals, in the SA20 (South Africa’s T20 league). RR also own Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League.

The need to sign long-term deals is necessitated by IPL franchises owning full or part stakes in teams in various private T20 leagues.

