Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Rajasthan Royals to offer Jos Buttler multi-year contract: Report

Buttler joined the Rajasthan Royals in 2018 and has proven to be an asset since. He's scored five centuries and 18 half centuries in 71 matches he's played for the Royals.

Rajasthan Royals to offer Jos Buttler multi-year contract: Report

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals celebrates his fifty runs during an IPL match. AP

Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals are all set to offer England’s Jos Buttler a lucrative multi-year contract, British newspaper The Telegraph has reported.

As per the report in The Telegraph, RR are trying to tie Buttler down to a longer-term deal but the offer has not yet been formally tabled and there is no clarity whether England’s limited overs skipper will even sign the deal.

“England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler is set to be offered a landmark four-year deal by his Indian premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals,” the report said.

Related Articles

IPL:

IPL: Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal hints at retaining Ricky Ponting as head coach

IPL:

Pakistan's request for 2023 World Cup matches venue change turned down by ICC, BCCI: Report

“It is understood that the offer to Buttler is yet to be formally tabled, and it’s unclear whether the T20 World Cup winning captain intends to accept the deal.”

Buttler joined the Rajasthan Royals in 2018 and has proven to be an asset since. He’s scored five centuries and 18 half centuries in 71 matches he’s played for the Royals.

Buttler also plays for Paarl Royals, a team owned by Rajasthan Royals, in the SA20 (South Africa’s T20 league). RR also own Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League.

The need to sign long-term deals is necessitated by IPL franchises owning full or part stakes in teams in various private T20 leagues.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 29, 2023 13:27:57 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

PCB chairman election faces delay as two former committee members approach court
First Cricket News

PCB chairman election faces delay as two former committee members approach court

The uncertainty in Pakistan cricket comes at a time when the ICC and BCCI are set to announce the schedule for the ODI World Cup  on Tuesday.

Ashes 2023: Bazball can turn the series into an exhibition, warns Geoffrey Boycott
First Cricket News

Ashes 2023: Bazball can turn the series into an exhibition, warns Geoffrey Boycott

England, playing with their ‘Bazball’ approach — an aggressive brand of cricket under coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Stokes — suffered a two-wicket loss in the Ashes opener in Edgbaston

Ex-Karnataka wicketkeeper Thilak Naidu replaces S Sharath in BCCI junior selection panel
First Cricket News

Ex-Karnataka wicketkeeper Thilak Naidu replaces S Sharath in BCCI junior selection panel

Naidu will represent South Zone in the junior selection panel. Sharath was heading the junior committee until he got promoted to the senior selection committee in January.