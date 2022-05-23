Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 leaderboard: Jos Buttler rules the roost among batters; Yuzvendra Chahal top wicket-taker

Cricket

Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 leaderboard: Jos Buttler rules the roost among batters; Yuzvendra Chahal top wicket-taker

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) have kept their hopes of a second Indian Premier League (IPL) title alive. RR qualified for the IPL 2022 playoffs for the first time since 2015, and they secured second spot in the IPL points table following a victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last league game.

They will now face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 of the IPL playoffs on Tuesday. RR qualified for the playoffs with 18 points from 14 games with a net run-rate of +0.298.

Jos Buttler will now be targeting Virat Kohli's record of four centuries in a single IPL season. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

File image of Jos Buttler. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

This was the first time since 2008 when RR sealed a top-two spot. We all know what happened back then, and it is not a secret that RR will be gunning for glory yet again. Jos Buttler ruled the roost as far as RR’s batting is concerned, scoring an aggregate of 629 runs from 14 matches at a strike-rate of 146.96.

Buttler had a dream first half of the season that included consecutive centuries against KKR and DC. He leads the chart for most runs this season altogether, and is also RR’s top run-getter this season. Skipper Sanju Samson is second in the list of RR’s run-getters, with 374 runs, while Devdutt Padikkal is third with 337 runs.

Shimron Hetmyer, who missed a couple of matches due to the birth of his child, occupies the fourth spot with 297 runs.

Here’s a look at the RR batter’s  charts:

RR top run-getters

In terms of bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal leads the top wicket-taker’s charts with 26 scalps to his name. His best figures of 5/40 came against KKR, in the same match where he claimed a hat-trick. Chahal has an economy rate of 7.67.

As far as RR’s best bowler with a best economy rate is concerned, R Ashwin has an economy rate of 7.14. Ashwin has scalped 11 wickets in 14 matches. Trent Boult ranks third in the charts with 13 charts, behind Prasidh Krishna (15 wickets).

Check out the RR bowler’s charts:

RR top wicket takers

RR will take on GT in the first Qualifier on Tuesday. Even if they lose that game, they will get another shot when they face the winner of eliminator in Qualifier 2.

Updated Date: May 23, 2022 23:11:20 IST

