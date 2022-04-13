Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • 'Raina started crying': Axar reveals how Indian dressing room reacted to Dhoni's sudden Test retirement

Cricket

'Raina started crying': Axar reveals how Indian dressing room reacted to Dhoni's sudden Test retirement

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 13th, 2022
  • 14:23:05 IST

It's been more than seven years since MS Dhoni took the cricketing world by surprise by announcing his retirement from Test cricket midway through the tour of Australia and handing over the reigns of the team to Virat Kohli in the longest format.

India and Delhi Capitals left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who was part of the Indian touring party in Australia in the 2014-15 season, made some interesting revelations recently, including the fact that former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Suresh Raina starting crying.

Dhoni had announced his decision to retire from the longest format right after the third Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the announcement of which was made through an email from the BCCI with no such mention being made during the post-match presentation or in the press conference.

MS Dhoni suddenly announced his retirement from Test cricket after the final day of the third Test at the MCG during India's tour of Australia in 2014-15. AFP

MS Dhoni suddenly announced his retirement from Test cricket after the final day of the third Test at the MCG during India's tour of Australia in 2014-15. AFP

“It happened on the second day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. The atmosphere had suddenly grown silent. Ravi bhai called for a meeting and said ‘Mahi retire ho raha hai’. Raina bhai started crying and everyone had tears in their eyes.

“I was like ‘What on earth just happened?’ I wasn’t even sure what to say to Mahi bhai, this was the first time I was meeting him after all. Before I could say anything to him, he told me,’Bapu you came and took me away.’

“He later said he was joking, and hugged me and left,” Axar said in a chat with Gaurav Kapur on Breakfast With Champions on YouTube.

Dhoni brought the curtains down in his Test career after making 90 appearances in the format, having scored 4,876 runs with six centuries and 33 fifties and with 294 dismissals behind the stumps to his credit.

At the time of his retirement, Dhoni was the most successful India Test captain with 27 wins in 60 matches, six more than what current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had managed during his reign as the leader.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 13, 2022 14:23:05 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Headingley allowed to host international games again after Yorkshire approve host of reforms
First Cricket News

Headingley allowed to host international games again after Yorkshire approve host of reforms

The results of the club's extraordinary general meeting on Thursday mean the third Test between England and New Zealand in June and July's one-day international against South Africa can now go ahead as scheduled.

Australia confirm Andrew McDonald as new men's head coach two months after Justin Langer's abrupt exit
First Cricket News

Australia confirm Andrew McDonald as new men's head coach two months after Justin Langer's abrupt exit

McDonald, 40, secured a four-year contract after winning praise for his performance as interim coach since Langer's abrupt resignation on 5 February shook the cricket world.

IPL 2022: CSK hope to produce ‘complete’ game to end wretched run as RCB eye fourth win in five outings
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: CSK hope to produce ‘complete’ game to end wretched run as RCB eye fourth win in five outings

In words of head coach Stephen Fleming, defending champions Chennai Super Kings' self-belief is shaken after four losses in a row.