Gujarat Titans’ Rahul Tewatia recently revealed the advice he gave to teammate Yash Dayal after the latter conceded five sixes to Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh, when the two teams faced off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (9 April).

KKR, chasing a total of 205, needed 29 runs to win off the last over, and Rinku Singh, with all his might, smashed Yash Dayal for five sixes to see the Knight Riders home with three wickets to spare.

Dayal was eventually dropped for GT’s game against Punjab Kings, and was replaced by Mohit Sharma.

Following GT’s win over PBKS on Thursday, Tewatia said that almost nobody in the GT team provided sympathy to Dayal.

“He was one of our main bowlers. We became champion last season and he played a massive role in it. He bowled well with the new ball as well in the death last year,” Tewatia said. “One match cannot change the fact of what he has done for us. I don’t think anyone in the team has given him any sympathy,” Tewatia said at the post-match press conference.

“I told him, ‘One match has gone bad. If you want to go down then only you can hit the rock bottom otherwise at GT no one will ever make you feel bad about it. Keep practising and execute what didn’t happen that day and wait for your chance. This is the worst, you can’t go any lower than this,” added the 29-year-old.

On Thursday, Tewatia hit the winning runs against PBKS, playing the scoop past short fine to collect a boundary and seal the match. Shubman Gill had played the lead role with a match-winning 67 to help GT chase down 154 against PBKS.

