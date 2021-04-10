Rahul Dravid’s transformation into ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ in new ad surprises Virat Kohli among others

Rahul Dravid, the former India captain and batting legend, is known for his calm and composed demeanour. However, his angry side in the latest advertisement for a Bengaluru-based credit card bill payment platform has surprised his friends, fans, and fellow cricketers. India skipper Virat Kohli shared the ad in which Dravid is seen in his new role.
The commercial shows an infuriated Dravid stuck in a traffic jam and getting irritated with people around him. He is seen shouting, picking fights with fellow commuters, and smashing the side view mirror of another car. At one point, he creates a stir at the signal by calling himself "Indiranagar ka gunda" (villain of Indiranagar). The ad has gone viral and everyone is talking about it on social media.
Posting the commercial on Twitter, Kohli stated that he has never seen this side of Dravid.
Never seen this side of Rahul bhai pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021
Dodda Ganesh, former cricketer, quote-tweeted Kohli's post and wrote, "The last time Rahul Dravid shouted like this was, from the Karnataka dressing room, and I was at the receiving end".
The last time Rahul Dravid shouted like this was, from the Karnataka dressing room, and I was at the receiving end. “Innu ondu Run ide kano”. @imVkohli https://t.co/8QE1roe926 — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) April 9, 2021
He also posted a 20-year-old video in which Dravid is seen shouting in real life. The clip is of the 1997/98 Ranji Trophy semi-final against Hyderabad at the Gymkhana Ground, Secunderabad. "This is reel. Guys, watch the real one. Dravid shouting at the top of his voice," Ganesh tweeted.
This is reel. Guys, watch the real one. Dravid shouting at the top of his voice Courtesy : MAK and Dodda Ganesh. The 1997/98 Sfs vs HYD. https://t.co/8QE1roe926 pic.twitter.com/fFMbewfV47
— ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) April 9, 2021
The clip instantly evoked reactions, and not just from the cricketing fraternity. Check them out:
Everyone loses their cool in Bengaluru traffic! Even The Wall. Rahul sir, I empathise with you. @blrcitytraffic https://t.co/Co1FQm3HNS — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) April 9, 2021
deliveries in Indiranagar miiight be late today due to an angry gunda on the road
— zomato (@zomato) April 9, 2021
latest work. Wrote these ads with @thetanmay , @devaiahPB , @LifeOfPai_ and @deathbypun . Directed by the legend Ayappa. Hope @kunalb11 is happy haha. https://t.co/Rs4RMoehxl — vishal (@VishalDayama) April 9, 2021
Some of Dravid’s best performances 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fDN9a2juVs
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 9, 2021
Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of Indian cricket, Dravid scored nearly 25,000 runs in international cricket in his career. In 2012, the cricketer bid adieu to the game after 16 celebrated years.
