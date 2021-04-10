Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Rahul Dravid’s transformation into ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ in new ad surprises Virat Kohli among others

  • FP Trending
  • April 10th, 2021
  • 20:34:10 IST

Rahul Dravid, the former India captain and batting legend, is known for his calm and composed demeanour. However, his angry side in the latest advertisement for a Bengaluru-based credit card bill payment platform has surprised his friends, fans, and fellow cricketers. India skipper Virat Kohli shared the ad in which Dravid is seen in his new role.

The commercial shows an infuriated Dravid stuck in a traffic jam and getting irritated with people around him. He is seen shouting, picking fights with fellow commuters, and smashing the side view mirror of another car. At one point, he creates a stir at the signal by calling himself "Indiranagar ka gunda" (villain of Indiranagar). The ad has gone viral and everyone is talking about it on social media.

Posting the commercial on Twitter, Kohli stated that he has never seen this side of Dravid.

Dodda Ganesh, former cricketer, quote-tweeted Kohli's post and wrote, "The last time Rahul Dravid shouted like this was, from the Karnataka dressing room, and I was at the receiving end".

He also posted a 20-year-old video in which Dravid is seen shouting in real life. The clip is of the 1997/98 Ranji Trophy semi-final against Hyderabad at the Gymkhana Ground, Secunderabad. "This is reel. Guys, watch the real one. Dravid shouting at the top of his voice," Ganesh tweeted.

The clip instantly evoked reactions, and not just from the cricketing fraternity. Check them out:  

 

 

   

 

 

 

Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of Indian cricket, Dravid scored nearly 25,000 runs in international cricket in his career. In 2012, the cricketer bid adieu to the game after 16 celebrated years.

Updated Date: April 10, 2021 20:34:10 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Andy Murray reveals hopes of caddying on golf tour following retirement from tennis
Sports

Andy Murray reveals hopes of caddying on golf tour following retirement from tennis

The three-time Grand Slam winner, 33, told the Gentleman's Journal there was "crossover" between the two sports and he could make a difference.

ISSF honour for NRAI's Pawan Singh for his contribution to shooting
Sports

ISSF honour for NRAI's Pawan Singh for his contribution to shooting

Singh, who was the competition manager in the recently-concluded World Cup held in Delhi, received the gold medal from the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) for his services towards the sport.

Former Indian table tennis player Suhas Kulkarni passes away aged 68 after succumbing to COVID-19
Sports

Former Indian table tennis player Suhas Kulkarni passes away aged 68 after succumbing to COVID-19

According to a media release, Kulkarni succumbed to COVID-19 and was earlier admitted for treatment to the Kaushalya Hospital.