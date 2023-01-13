India head coach Rahul Dravid rang his 50th birthday on 11 January. A day after the celebration on Thursday, Team India squared off with Sri Lanka in the second ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In the match, the Rohit Sharma-led side comfortably defeated the visitors by 4 wickets, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

During India’s run-chase, when Dravid was sitting in the dugout, TV commentators went on to discuss the former India batter’s decorated career with his staggering batting stats being displayed on the giant screen. It caught the attention of Dravid and his reaction was nothing but precious.

The broadcasters also let the fans relive his immortal 181 in the Eden Gardens Test against Australia in 2001 and his brilliant century against Pakistan at the same venue.

A clip of his golden reaction was shared on Twitter by a fan. When the stats were appearing on the screen, Dravid was captured watching the game sincerely. Vikram Rathore, sitting beside him asked the former cricketer to have a look at the screen.

After spotting his career stats, a bright smile popped up on his face. He was seen juggling a ball in his hands before shifting his focus to the match again.



Extremely talented and composed, Dravid was one of the key components in the Indian circuit during his playing days. His class, determination, and perfection in red-ball cricket made him earn the moniker of “The Wall of Indian cricket.”

Not only in Tests, but the right-handed batter also demonstrated his quality in the 50-over format. He still holds the record for the second-fastest ODI fifty by an Indian batter.

Looking at his astonishing numbers, Dravid has recorded 13288 and 10889 runs in 164 Tests and 344 ODIs respectively throughout his career.

Following his retirement in 2011, Dravid put his entire focus on the coaching profession. First, he took charge of the Indian Under-19 side and led the young brigade to lift the 2018 Under-19 World Cup. In 2022, he was appointed the head coach of the senior team. Under his guidance, the Men in Blue reached the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup but failed to touch the coveted trophy.

In October-November this year, Dravid will unquestionably face the most important assignment of his coaching career- the ICC World Cup 2023. It’s been over a decade since India, led by MS Dhoni, took home the ICC World Cup trophy back in 2011. Thus, a world-cup victory will no doubt make Dravid one of the greatest coaches in the history of Indian cricket.

