R Ashwin speaks out against 'overthinker' tag, says 'every person's journey is unique'

R Ashwin hit back at his critics in a lengthy Twitter thread after guiding India to a win in Dhaka Test.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin, left, and Shreyas Iyer celebrate after scoring the final run to beat Bangladesh on fourth day of the second cricket Test match, in Dhaka. AP

Ravichandran Ashwin is inarguably one of the greatest Indian cricketers of all time. With 672 international wickets and 3934 runs across formats, Ashwin has played the role of match-winner on multiple occasions for India. The all-rounder has also made a mark for his out-of-the-box thinking, however, he is also seen as an ‘overthinker’ at times.

After guiding India to a thrilling series win in Bangladesh, Ashwin shared that he recently once again encountered the ‘overthinker’ tag and hit back at his critics in a lengthy Twitter thread.

“Overthinking” is a perception that has followed me ever since I wore the Indian jersey with pride. I have pondered about it for a while now and believe I should have seriously considered a PR exercise to erase that word out of people’s minds. Every person’s journey is special,” Ashwin tweeted.

“and unique, while some journeys require them to overthink it others can afford to keep it simple. The moment someone says i am an over thinker from the inside walls, I have always thought to myself “that’s the way I play my cricket and not the way I recommend others to play”, Ashwin said.

“Finally, I think deeply about the game and share my views because I believe when ideas are shared they can multiply into miraculous achievements. The fact that it may not be popular won’t deter me cos my goal is not to win the war of words, it is to learn at the end of it,” he added.

Ashwin also put in the thread that he has no problem with any of his teammates and that hsi Twitter thread is in response to some new articles about him.

“Disclaimer: I have had no problems with any colleague or anyone and this is just in response to some articles I read during transit. I took 13 years to understand that the word would stick on to be a menace and hope some youngster reading this thread might gain a few years,” Ashwin said.

The Chennai lad scored 42 not out and added 71 unbeaten with Shreyas Iyer to help India win the second Test by three wickets and clinch the Test series 2-0.

Updated Date: December 26, 2022 09:01:54 IST

