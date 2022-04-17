PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Punjab Kings will look to strengthen their position in the tournament when they meet Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. It will be an interesting encounter as both sides will try to extend their winning streak.

Heading into this match, both PBKS and SRH have 6 points. Punjab are placed third in the points table as they have a superior net run rate of +0.239. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are placed seventh because of their -0.196 net run rate.

After a sloppy start to their campaign, SRH have bounced back brilliantly to win three consecutive games on the bounce and look a far-better outfit. PBKS, on the other hand, come into this match after a fine win over Mumbai Indians. The Mayank Agarwal-led side will look to better their efforts with the ball, after yet another powerful performance with the bat.

Ahead of the match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, here is everything you need to know:

PBKS vs SRH Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Punjab Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad encounter.

PBKS vs SRH Live Streaming

The match between Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

PBKS vs SRH Match Details

The PBKS vs SRH match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, 17 April, at 3:30 pm IST.

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mayank Agarwal

Vice-Captain: Rahul Tripathi

Suggested Playing XI for PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow, Nicholas Pooran, Jitesh Sharma

Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

PBKS vs SRH Probable XIs:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Varun Arora, Arshdeep Singh

SunRisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

