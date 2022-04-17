Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Cricket

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

  • FP Trending
  • April 17th, 2022
  • 8:10:55 IST

Punjab Kings will look to strengthen their position in the tournament when they meet Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. It will be an interesting encounter as both sides will try to extend their winning streak.

Heading into this match, both PBKS and SRH have 6 points. Punjab are placed third in the points table as they have a superior net run rate of +0.239. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are placed seventh because of their -0.196 net run rate.

After a sloppy start to their campaign, SRH have bounced back brilliantly to win three consecutive games on the bounce and look a far-better outfit. PBKS, on the other hand, come into this match after a fine win over Mumbai Indians. The Mayank Agarwal-led side will look to better their efforts with the ball, after yet another powerful performance with the bat.

Ahead of the match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, here is everything you need to know:

PBKS vs SRH Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Punjab Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad encounter.

PBKS vs SRH Live Streaming

The match between Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

PBKS vs SRH Match Details

The PBKS vs SRH match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, 17 April, at 3:30 pm IST.

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mayank Agarwal

Vice-Captain: Rahul Tripathi

Suggested Playing XI for PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow, Nicholas Pooran, Jitesh Sharma

Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

PBKS vs SRH Probable XIs:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Varun Arora, Arshdeep Singh

SunRisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPL Live ScoreIPL 2022 scheduleIPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 17, 2022 08:10:55 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report
First Cricket News

RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Rajasthan Royals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL match on Sunday.

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report
First Cricket News

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Dream 11 Team Prediction IPL 2022 Match - Check captain, Vice Captain and probable playing XIs, Indian Premier League (IPL2022, Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Gujarat Titans (DC) at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report
First Cricket News

RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Dream 11 Team Prediction IPL 2022 Match - Check captain, Vice Captain and probable playing XIs, Indian Premier League (IPL2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune