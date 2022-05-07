Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Cricket

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Fresh after a thumping win over table-toppers Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals in the first match of Saturday's doubleheader. This will be a very crucial encounter for both these sides as the race of the playoffs is getting heated up with every passing game.

Punjab Kings come into this game with 10 points in 10 matches. The Mayank Agarwal-led team needs to continue winning games in order to be in the mix for the playoffs. They cannot afford a slip up in this game against the Rajasthan Royals. Punjab got their combination right in the last fixture against Gujarat Titans and they need to continue with this momentum.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, come into this match with 12 points from 10 matches and they too are wary of losing momentum.

Ahead of the encounter between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals; here is everything you need to know:

PBKS vs RR Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals encounter.

PBKS vs RR Live Streaming

The match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

PBKS vs RR Match Details

The PBKS vs RR match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, 7 May, at 3:30 PM IST.

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler

Suggested Playing XI for PBKS vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Rishi Dhawan, Riyan Parag

Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS vs RR Probable XIs:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Updated Date: May 07, 2022 09:59:15 IST

Tags:

