PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will battle for the playoff spot when they face each other at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on 16 May. One’s victory in the match can end the other team’s hope of qualifying for the final four.

In the previous encounter between Punjab and Delhi, Punjab's batting line-up suffered a rare collapse as they got bundled out for 115. Chasing down a moderate target, the Rishabh Pant-led boys reached the target in 11 overs. So it’s going to be a game of revenge for Mayank Agarwal.

Punjab Kings will step into the ground with much confidence after their huge win in the last match over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone smashed 66 and 70 respectively to put up 209 runs on board. In reply, RCB fell 54 runs short of getting the victory.

On the other side, the Delhi-based franchise defeated Rajasthan Royals following a composed chase. Mitchell Marsh and David Warner turned out to be the best performers for them to bring the much-needed victory. Mitchell Marsh also picked up two wickets along with Chetan Sakariya Anrich Nortje.

PBKS vs DC Telecast:

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals encounter.

PBKS vs DC Live Streaming:

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

PBKS vs DC Match Details:

The PBKS vs DC match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday, 16 May, at 7:30 pm.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction:

Captain: Mitchell Marsh

Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone

Suggested Playing XI for KKR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Jonny Bairstow, Rovman Powell, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Rahul Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav.

PBKS vs DC Probable Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan. Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel.

Delhi Capitals: Srikar Bharat, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.