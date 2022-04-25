PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury Update And Pitch Report

Chennai Super Kings will look to continue their winning run when they take on Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

CSK come into this match after a thrilling last-over win over Mumbai Indians as MS Dhoni wound the clock back to pull off a thrilling win. This win should give them a lot of hope in an otherwise wretched season. Punjab Kings will look to hit the refresh button after a disappointing show against Delhi Capitals in their last match.

Ahead of the match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings; here is everything you need to know:

PBKS vs CSK Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings encounter.

PBKS vs CSK Live Streaming

The match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

PBKS vs CSK Match Details

The PBKS vs CSK match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday, April 25 at 7:30 PM IST.

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Liam Livingstone

Vice-Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Suggested Playing XI for PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma

Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Shahrukh Khan

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Rahul Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

PBKS vs CSK Probable XIs:

Punjab Kings Probable Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Varun Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

