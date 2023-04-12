Days after Punjab Police launched a crackdown on a group of anti-social elements in March this year, the phrase ‘pols aa gayi’, roughly translating to ‘police is here’ has been going viral on social media. The phrase which was originally used by one of the offenders during the police chase quickly sparked a meme fest on Twitter, as social media users went ROFL. Joining the meme bandwagon, now players of the IPL team Punjab Kings (PBKS) have recreated their own version of ‘pols aa gayi’ and we can say their antics will definitely leave you splits! Shared on the official Twitter handle of the IPL franchise, the video features captain Shikhar Dhawan, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, and left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar.

In the act, the players can be seen playing cards in an open space, only to be later approached by the police. On sighting the cop, while Rahul and Harpreet run away on the lines of ‘pols aa gayi pols’, the supercool captain can be seen chilled out as he asks them to return. The hilarious clip has already gone viral and earned multiple reactions from fans.

Take a look:

Users in the comment section gave reactions like, “Must say, he is the coolest experienced IPL captain”, “paji is a true Punjabi. He such an inspiration as to how one should always remain positive and happy in any situation. One gets positive vibes even looking at ur personality. Happy to c u Captianing Punjab Kings this season”, “hahahahaha… dhawan is so natural”, “The best one,” etc.

Many also flooded the comment section with laughing emojis.

Previously, food delivery giant Swiggy had also hopped onto the bandwagon and created their own version of ‘Oye pulse aagyi pulse (Pulses are here)’.

Oye pulse aagyi pulse pic.twitter.com/VfswkB9EX7 — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) March 21, 2023

Punjab Kings in IPL 2023

Presently, Punjab Kings after winning two of their three matches in the ongoing IPL season are in the sixth position (4 points) on the points table. While the Shikhar Dhawan-led team won its opening matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, it eventually faced its first defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday (9 April 2023).

They are presently gearing up for their next match scheduled against Gujarat Titans on Thursday (13 April 2023).

