Cricket

'Punjab almost messed up this match too': The best Twitter reactions from Kings' win over SRH

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 26th, 2021
  • 1:03:12 IST

Sharjah: Punjab Kings dished out a disciplined bowling performance to notch up a five-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring IPL match on Saturday.

Opting to field, Sunrisers restricted Punjab Kings to a modest 125 for 7 with West Indies seamer Jason Holder (3/19) emerging as the most successful bowler with his three wickets.

He was ably supported by fellow pacers Sandeep Sharma (1/20), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/34), spin duo of Rashid Khan (1/17) and Abdul Samad (1/9).

Mohammad Shami of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sportzpics for IPL

In reply, Sunrisers lost half of their side in 13 overs, slipping to 60 for five.

Jason Holder scored a 29-ball 47 not out but it was not enough in the end.

For Punjab, South African batsman Aiden Markram (27) was the top-scorer, while skipper KL Rahul contributed with run-a-ball 21 at the top.

Here are the best reactions from Twitter:

