'Punjab almost messed up this match too': The best Twitter reactions from Kings' win over SRH

Sharjah: Punjab Kings dished out a disciplined bowling performance to notch up a five-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring IPL match on Saturday.

Opting to field, Sunrisers restricted Punjab Kings to a modest 125 for 7 with West Indies seamer Jason Holder (3/19) emerging as the most successful bowler with his three wickets.

He was ably supported by fellow pacers Sandeep Sharma (1/20), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/34), spin duo of Rashid Khan (1/17) and Abdul Samad (1/9).

In reply, Sunrisers lost half of their side in 13 overs, slipping to 60 for five.

Jason Holder scored a 29-ball 47 not out but it was not enough in the end.

For Punjab, South African batsman Aiden Markram (27) was the top-scorer, while skipper KL Rahul contributed with run-a-ball 21 at the top.

Here are the best reactions from Twitter:

And Holder isn't even in the West Indies squad for the #ICCT20WorldCup2021! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 25, 2021

Holder did his best, but no support at the end out paid to #SRH’s hopes of winning. Punjab will heave a sigh of relief. Almost messed up this match too. What matters is they won and stay alive for a place in the play offs — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 25, 2021

Brilliant bowling by Bishnoi, shami,Arshdeep and nicely managed by captain Rahul. Udtaaaaa punjab. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 25, 2021