'Punjab almost messed up this match too': The best Twitter reactions from Kings' win over SRH

Sharjah: Punjab Kings dished out a disciplined bowling performance to notch up a five-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring IPL match on Saturday.
Opting to field, Sunrisers restricted Punjab Kings to a modest 125 for 7 with West Indies seamer Jason Holder (3/19) emerging as the most successful bowler with his three wickets.
He was ably supported by fellow pacers Sandeep Sharma (1/20), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/34), spin duo of Rashid Khan (1/17) and Abdul Samad (1/9).
In reply, Sunrisers lost half of their side in 13 overs, slipping to 60 for five.
Jason Holder scored a 29-ball 47 not out but it was not enough in the end.
For Punjab, South African batsman Aiden Markram (27) was the top-scorer, while skipper KL Rahul contributed with run-a-ball 21 at the top.
Here are the best reactions from Twitter:
And Holder isn't even in the West Indies squad for the #ICCT20WorldCup2021!
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 25, 2021
Holder did his best, but no support at the end out paid to #SRH’s hopes of winning. Punjab will heave a sigh of relief. Almost messed up this match too. What matters is they won and stay alive for a place in the play offs
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 25, 2021
Brilliant bowling by Bishnoi, shami,Arshdeep and nicely managed by captain Rahul. Udtaaaaa punjab.
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 25, 2021
Excitement! That is what defines IPL. Super performance by Punjab Kings to deny Sunrisers a win despite having a low total! Day one of the IPL Weekend ends! A clash of titans awaits us tomorrow! #IPL #IPL2021
— parthiv patel (@parthiv9) September 25, 2021
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
SRH restart their IPL 2021 campaign against Delhi Capitals on 22 September, but before that let's take a look at how they fared in the first seven games of the season.
Chasing 126 for a win on a slow Sharjah Cricket Stadium track, SRH ended at 120 for 7 in 20 overs.
Live streaming details about the Match 37 of IPL 2021 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings