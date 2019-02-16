First Cricket
Pulwama terror attack: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's portraits taken down, covered at CCI in protest

The Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai marked their protest against the Pulwama terror attack by pulling down pictures of current Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 16, 2019 18:29:29 IST

To express their anger over the Pulwama terror attack, Mumbai's Cricket Club of India (CCI) has taken down two portraits of current Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who led the Pakistan cricket team to the 1992 World Cup title.

File photo of Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. Reuters

The CCI authorities have decided to cover a third picture of former Pakistan captain Khan at their restaurant The Porbundar All-rounder — where pictures of legendary all-rounders such as Garry Sobers, Kapil Dev, Ian Botham, Richard Hadlee and Jacques Kallis adorn the walls.

"It is our way of showing solidarity with the country. The country is above everything," CCI president Premal Udani was quoted as saying according to a report on The Hindustan Times. While Khan's picture at the restaurant is currently covered with a white sheet, CCI authorities are mulling the idea of pulling it down for good.

Over 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in a dastardly attack on Thursday after an explosive-laden SUV rammed against a bus that was part of a 78-vehicle convoy in Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The SUV was driven by a militant Adil Ahmad Dar, with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claiming responsibility for the incident.

The attack has come under widespread condemnation from politicians, sportspersons, actors among several others, with the spotlight falling on Pakistan — a country accused by New Delhi of providing safe haven for terrorists and waging a proxy war against India. Khan, who had been elected the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan on 18 August last year, has since drawn flak for his statements on the Kashmir conflict.

Meanwhile, support has been pouring in for the bereaved families, with former India cricketer Virender Sehwag offering to bear the expenses of education for the children of the CRPF personnel killed in the attack.

Updated Date: Feb 16, 2019 18:29:29 IST

Tags : CCI, Cricket, CRPF, Imran Khan, Kashmir, Pakistan, Pulwama, Pulwama Terror Attack, SportsTracker, The Porbundar Allrounder

