Pulwama terror attack: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's portraits taken down, covered at CCI in protest
The Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai marked their protest against the Pulwama terror attack by pulling down pictures of current Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan.
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 30 runs (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 4 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE Vs SCO Scotland beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 232 runs
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 20th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 20th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 21st, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW vs SLW - Feb 17th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs CHNW - Feb 18th, 2019, 08:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW vs MALW - Feb 18th, 2019, 08:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
After Pulwama terror attack, WhatsApp groups are fuelling hypernationalism, hatred and warmongering
-
Talk of avenging Pulwama attack hot air: Here's how to deal with Jaish-e-Mohammad, other terrorist groups
-
Satyajit Sarna’s debut poetry collection, The Profane, is a meditation on death, dissent and our time on earth
-
Gully Boy and the female gaze: Zoya Akhtar leads the way with unapologetic depiction of women's sexual desire
-
Delhi vs Centre turf war: AAP govt flogging dead horse, capital will never have full state powers, says expert
-
Mass shooting at Aurora: Five dead, multiple police officers injured by gunman who opened fire at US industrial area
-
RBI warns Yes Bank of regulatory action for disclosure of nil divergence report; says Risk Assessment Report misrepresented
-
ISSF New Delhi Shooting World Cup 2019: Painter, reader, thinker, shooter — Anjum Moudgil ready for brush with glory
-
India aspires to be a 'climate leader', but govt is eroding environmental protections
-
पुलवामा हमला: कमर कस चुकी है मोदी सरकार, गृह मंत्री के घर हुई NSA-RAW-IB की मीटिंग
-
आतंक के खिलाफ लड़ाई में सरकार के साथ पूरा विपक्ष, All Party Meet में 3 सूत्रीय प्रस्ताव पास
-
भारत किसी को छेड़ता नहीं, लेकिन कोई उसे छेड़े तो छोड़ता भी नहीं- PM मोदी
-
राजस्थान: गुर्जर आंदोलन खत्म, दिल्ली-मुंबई रेल लाइन से हटे प्रदर्शनकारी
-
पुलवामा हमले पर अमेरिका ने कहा- भारत को आत्मरक्षा का पूरा अधिकार, साथ खड़ा है US
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
To express their anger over the Pulwama terror attack, Mumbai's Cricket Club of India (CCI) has taken down two portraits of current Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who led the Pakistan cricket team to the 1992 World Cup title.
File photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Reuters
The CCI authorities have decided to cover a third picture of former Pakistan captain Khan at their restaurant The Porbundar All-rounder — where pictures of legendary all-rounders such as Garry Sobers, Kapil Dev, Ian Botham, Richard Hadlee and Jacques Kallis adorn the walls.
"It is our way of showing solidarity with the country. The country is above everything," CCI president Premal Udani was quoted as saying according to a report on The Hindustan Times. While Khan's picture at the restaurant is currently covered with a white sheet, CCI authorities are mulling the idea of pulling it down for good.
Over 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in a dastardly attack on Thursday after an explosive-laden SUV rammed against a bus that was part of a 78-vehicle convoy in Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The SUV was driven by a militant Adil Ahmad Dar, with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claiming responsibility for the incident.
The attack has come under widespread condemnation from politicians, sportspersons, actors among several others, with the spotlight falling on Pakistan — a country accused by New Delhi of providing safe haven for terrorists and waging a proxy war against India. Khan, who had been elected the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan on 18 August last year, has since drawn flak for his statements on the Kashmir conflict.
Meanwhile, support has been pouring in for the bereaved families, with former India cricketer Virender Sehwag offering to bear the expenses of education for the children of the CRPF personnel killed in the attack.
Updated Date:
Feb 16, 2019 18:29:29 IST
Also See
Pulwama Terror Attack: Virender Sehwag offers free education to children of slain CRPF personnel
Pulwama terror attack: Navjot Singh Sidhu asks whether Pakistan can be blamed for actions of a 'handful of people'
Pulwama terror attack kills around 40 CRPF personnel: NSG, NIA teams to join investigation