Pulwama Terror Attack: Virender Sehwag offers free education to children of slain CRPF personnel
Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag Saturday offered to bear the educational expenses of children of all the CRPF personnel martyred in the dastardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.
New Delhi: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag Saturday offered to bear the educational expenses of children of all the CRPF personnel martyred in the dastardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.
File image of Virender Sehwag. AFP
On Thursday, at least 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers were killed in a terror attack while several others are battling for their lives following what is being termed as the deadliest terrorist strike in three decades in the valley.
"Nothing we can do will be enough, but the least I can do is offer to take complete care of the education of the children of our brave CRPF jawans martyred in #Pulwama in my Sehwag International School @SehwagSchool , Jhajjar. Saubhagya hoga," Sehwag wrote on his Twitter handle.
Star boxer Vijender Singh, who is employed with Haryana Police, is donating a month's salary.
"I'm donating my one month's salary for the martyrs of #PulwamaTerrorAttack and want everyone to come forward and support the families. It is our moral duty to always standby them and make them feel proud of their sacrifices. Jai Hind," the Olympic medallist said.
An explosive-laden SUV rammed into one of the buses in the CRPF convoy at Awantipora town in the Pulwama district.
Condolence messages have been pouring in for the families of deceased soldiers since the news of the attack broke out.
Condemning the terror attack, the big-hitting former India opener had earlier tweeted, "Really pained by the cowardly attack on our CRPF in J&K in which our brave men have been martyred . No words are enough to describe the pain. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured."
Updated Date:
Feb 16, 2019 16:07:22 IST
