Following the footsteps of the Cricket Club of India as well as the state cricket associations of Punjab and Rajasthan, portraits of Pakistani cricketers were pulled down at the Karnataka State Cricket Association on Tuesday in protest against the Pulwama terror attack.

Karnataka State Cricket Association: We at Karnataka State Cricket Association to show our support to our armed forces & to express our strong protest against the recent terrorist bombing at Pulwama, we have brought down all photographs of Pakistan Cricketers including Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/TQDPxXAZ8c — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019

KSCA's step is the latest in a series of protests taking place in the country against neighbouring Pakistan following the dastardly attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in the southern part of Kashmir that has resulted in the deaths of more than 40 personnel.

"We at Karnataka State Cricket Association to show our support to our armed forces & to express our strong protest against the recent terrorist bombing at Pulwama, we have brought down all photographs of Pakistan Cricketers including Imran Khan," read an official statement attributed to the association.

CCI was the first to take such a step in the aftermath of the attack, covering the picture of current Pakistan Prime Minister and 1992 World Cup-winning captain Khan at their restaurant Porbundar All Rounder while pulling down two other of his portraits.

An explosive-laden SUV rammed into the CRPF convoy travelling on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway on 14 February, with the suicide bomber being identified as Adil Ahmed Dar. Terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, whose chief Masood Azhar is still at large in Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the incident.

The incident has since led to a number of voices in India, including politicians, actors, cricketers, etc. calling for a boycott of all things Pakistani.