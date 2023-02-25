Peshawar Zalmi suffered their second defeat of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Thursday, falling short of Islamabad United who won by 6 wickets. Following the loss, Peshawar captain Babar Azam addressed the media and discussed his team’s performance.

During the post-match press conference, Azam was asked to comment about his former side Karachi Kings who have been going through a turbulent phase in the PSL. In response to the question, the Pakistan opener hilariously gave a reply which had a strong resemblance to India captain Rohit Sharma’s answer to a Pakistani journalist’s question during the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Out of their five appearances in the PSL, Karachi Kings have managed to win just one. They are currently reeling at fifth in the standings with two points, only ahead of Quetta Gladiators. Referring to Karachi’s situation at this stage of the tournament, a reporter questioned Babar Azam about the improvements the franchise could make in an effort to alter the equation.

Azam served as the captain of the Karachi unit before joining Peshawar ahead of the 2023 edition. However, he denied making any comment about his former team and replied to the question in the best way possible. “Am I their coach? Then, why are asking me questions about them? Let’s talk about our game,” the 28-year-old cricketer countered.

In Rohit Sharma’s case, a journalist had asked the India captain about Pakistan’s poor form in the 2019 ODI World Cup which saw the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side being eliminated in the group stage. A smiling Rohit Sharma told the reporter, “I will tell you if I become the Pakistan coach. What can I say now?”

Reporter: “What would you suggest to the Pakistani batsmen to come out of this crisis?” Rohit Sharma: “If I ever become the coach for Pakistan, I will tell them”#INDvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/brrETRKGiu — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) June 17, 2019

Babar Azam played a blistering knock against Islamabad on Thursday, scoring an unbeaten 75 off 58 deliveries. Riding on the captain’s contribution and Mohammad Haris’ quickfire 21-ball 40, Peshawar produced 156 runs in 20 overs.

Beginning the chase, Islamabad opener Rahamnullah Gurbaz went all guns blazing and smashed 62 runs in 31 balls. He was well assisted by Rassie van der Dussen who contributed 42 runs to the scoreboard. In the end, a 29-run cameo from Asif Ali sailed them across the victory.

In their upcoming PSL fixture, Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi will cross swords against Lahore Qaladars on Sunday.

