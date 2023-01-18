India began their first game against New Zealand with a bang, on the back of Shubman Gill’s mammoth double ton. The opener slammed his maiden double century in the first India vs New Zealand ODI at Hyderabad, scoring 208 off just 149 deliveries.

The India opener smashed three back-to-back sixes to bring up his double century in the 49th over. Shubman Gill’s massive knock helped India post a mammoth 349 runs on the scoreboard.

The 23-year-old also became the fastest Indian to complete 1000 runs in ODIs (19 fixtures), leaving behind stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. He also became the youngest cricketer to score a double ton.

The milestone by Gill led to cheers and applause all around. Many people took to Twitter to congratulate the right-handed opener on his feat.

Yuvraj Singh was among the first to commend the young batter. The southpaw has cheered Gill on from his early days when the opener was a part of the Punjab domestic circuit and Yuvraj was the player-mentor of the side.

He wrote, “200 in a one day game !! At such a young age incredible unbelievable!! A very proud day for me and Shubman’s dad !!! Congratulations @ShubmanGill the whole country is proud of you”.

200 in a one day game !! At such a young age incredible ✊✊✊ unbelievable!! A very proud day for me and shubmans dad !!!congratulations @ShubmanGill the whole country is proud of you #NZvsIND — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 18, 2023

The Board of Cricket Control for India also extended its felicitations to Gill.

Ex-India opener Virender Sehwag also congratulated Shubman Gill.

Wow Shubman. Double hundred . Brilliant — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 18, 2023

Aakash Chopra was wowed away by the young batter’s knock.

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal called Shubman Gill the “world’s next superstar”.

Unbelievable Double Century in ODI..WOW!! @ShubmanGill World’s next superstar pic.twitter.com/LgSVWH89vW — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) January 18, 2023

Here are some more reactions:

Shubman Gill-ing it into the ODI #DoubleCentury Club The 5️⃣th Indian to join this league of legends #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/7TAZWH7S4i — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 18, 2023

He roared during his U19 days, he continues to roar at the highest level! Shubhman Gill! ❤️#PunjabKings #ShubmanGill #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/PQ3zK1QD0r — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) January 18, 2023

Shubman Gill also shattered the record for the highest individual score by an Indian batter against the Black Caps. The previous record was held by Sachin Tendulkar – 186 in Napier.

The right-handed opener had slammed a century in third India vs Sri Lanka ODI just days ago. Gill scored 116 off 97 deliveries before he was bowled by Kasun Rajitha. Along with Virat Kohli, he powered India to 390/5.

Apart from Gill, none of the other Indian batters could go beyond the 34-run mark. Skipper Rohit Sharma was the top scorer after Gill with 34 runs to his credit.

