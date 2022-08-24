Priyank Panchal to lead India 'A' against New Zealand 'A'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the India ‘A’ squad for the series against New Zealand ‘A’. The New Zealand ‘A’ side is touring India for three four-day matches and as many one-day games.

The India ‘A’ team for the four-dayer matches will be led by Priyank Panchal. Rajat Patidar who showed brilliant form in the IPL and the Ranji Trophy earlier this year and Sarfaraz Khan who has been scoring heaps of runs in the domestic circuit got some rewards as they both have included in the side while pacer Umran Malik has also found a place for himself in the squad.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked India A squad for the four-day matches against New Zealand A starting next month. New Zealand A will tour India for three four-day matches and as many one-day games,” the BCCI said in a statement.

The first clash between the two sides will begin on 1st September in Bengaluru.

“The red-ball matches will be held in Bengaluru and Hubli. Squads for the white-ball games to be played in Chennai will be announced later,” it added.

Some of the prominent names in the team include Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh Krishna and KS Bharat.

India A squad for four-day matches: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraaz Khan, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (wk), Upendra Yadav (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Arzan Nagwaswalla

