Prithvi Shaw has signed a deal with Northamptonshire to play the rest of the County Championship in England. He will also play the Royal London One-Day Cup which starts in August. The 23-year-old is expected to fly to England at the conclusion of the Duleep Trophy.

Shaw is part of the West Zone squad which could go all the way to the final of the Duleep Trophy, which is scheduled between July 12 and 16. While out of reckoning with the Indian team, Shaw is a must-have for Mumbai. He’s not played any first-class cricket for six months but did score 379 runs off 383 balls against Assam in the Ranji Trophy in January this year.

“Yes, Prithvi will be leaving once he finishes his Duleep Trophy assignment for West Zone. He is likely to play the July 19-22 game against Somerset if all goes well,” a source close to the cricketer told news agency PTI.

If Shaw does leave for the UK after the Duleep Trophy final, he will miss the Deodhar Trophy inter-zonal one-day meet starting July 24.

Ever since scoring a century on debut, Shaw has struggled to deal with quality bowling at the highest level. He played his last match in red-ball cricket in 2020 and then returned for a second-string side against Sri Lanka in 2021.

Recently, Shaw was part of the Delhi Capitals in the IPL where he struggled at the top of the order. In IPL 2023, he underwent a stretch of six-games where he failed to go past 15 runs. He was then dropped but when he was brought back, scored a half century.

This will be Shaw’s first stint in English domestic cricket. He will become the fifth Indian to be part of the 2022-23 season after Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex), Ajinkya Rahane (Leicestershire), Arshdeep Singh (Kent) and Navdeep Saini (Worcestershire).

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.