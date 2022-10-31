The BCCI on Monday announced the squads for the upcoming tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh, however, the selectors once again ignored opening batter Prithvi Shaw, who has been in terrific form in the domestic circuit.

India are set to play three T20Is and as many ODIs in New Zealand in a tour that will start on November 13. After this, the Men in Blue will travel to Bangladesh for three ODIs and two Tests in December.

Notably, Shaw didn’t find a place in any of the squads despite the fact that he has been in brilliant form across formats in the domestic circuit. The opener accumulated 355 runs in six matches in Ranji Trophy and in seven matches in this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he smashed 285 runs at 47.50 and at a strike rate of 191.27.

Meanwhile, a few minutes after the squads were announced, Shaw expressed his disappointment indirectly as he shared a cryptic story on Instagram with a picture of Sai Baba (Hindu God) and a caption that read, “Hope you are watching everything Sai Baba.”

The Instagram story of Prithvi Shaw. pic.twitter.com/wAT0vRp3vQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 31, 2022

Talking about Shaw’s exclusion during the press conference, chief selector Chetan Sharma said, “We are basically looking at Prithvi (Shaw). We are in constant touch with Prithvi. He is going well. He is doing nothing wrong at all. The thing is that we have to see whether the guys who are playing are also getting their chances. He will definitely get his chance. Selectors are in constant touch with Prithvi. He will get his chances very soon.”

Shaw, who made his debut for India in 2018, has only represented India in five Tests, six ODIs and one T20I. His last appearance for Team India came in July 2021 in the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka.