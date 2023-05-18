Prithvi Shaw returned to form with a match-winning 54 off 38 balls as Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by 15 runs in IPL 2023 on Wednesday. The opener had been out of form for a while and was also dropped midway through the season due to a string of low scores.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

While he may have ended his long struggle for runs, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag recalled an incident with the opener and said that Shaw, who is now behind Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the pecking order for the next India opener slot in the T20 format, could have approached him or some other former cricketer for help during his tough period.

He recalled an incident from the 2003-2004 season when he requested for a meeting with the great Sunil Gavaskar to improve his batting.

“He (Prithvi Shaw) did an ad shoot with me. Shubman Gill was also there. None of them talked about cricket for once. We were there for 6 hours. If you want to talk to someone then you have to approach them. When I was new to the team, I wanted to talk to Sunny Bhai (Gavaskar), So I said to John Wright that ‘I’m still a new player, I don’t know whether Sunny Bhai will meet me or not’, but you should organise that meeting. So Wright organised a dinner in 2003-04 for me and I also said that my (opening) partner Aakash Chopra will also come so that we can talk about batting. So he came and had dinner with us. So, you have to make that effort. Sunil Gavaskar won’t make an effort to talk to Sehwag or Chopra. You have to request him,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

IPL: DC play ‘party spoilers’ as Punjab Kings’ playoff hopes hang by a thread

Sehwag added that Gavaskar’s inputs helped him have a successful series in Australia.

“He gave his input and we talked for a long. And we were rewarded for that conversation. But you have to put in that effort. Gavaskar will never make an effort to talk to Virender Sehwag or Aakash Chopra. So one has to make a request for that. If Shaw handed such a request so I’m sure someone would have…he is playing for Delhi, so if you wanted to talk, he should have handed a request to the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of DC. In cricket, no matter how much talented you are. If you are not mentally up, if you are not fit mentally or don’t tune your mind. Then nothing can be done,” Sehwag added.

In 7 matches this season, Shaw has scored 101 runs in IPL 2023 at an average of 14.43. He has a strike rate of 129.49.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.