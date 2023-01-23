Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  'Prayed for speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant': Suryakumar Yadav after Mahakaleshwar Temple visit

'Prayed for speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant': Suryakumar Yadav after Mahakaleshwar Temple visit

Suryakuamar Yadav, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday.

Indian cricketers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Image: ANI

India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav who visited the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday morning said that he prayed for the speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant as he attended the ‘Bhasma Aarti’. Ahead of India’s third ODI against New Zealand in Indore, the Indian cricket team as well as umpires and officials visited the temple.

“We prayed for the speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant. His comeback is very important to us. We have already won the series against New Zealand, looking forward to the final match against them,” Suryakumar told news agency ANI.

Pant had met a car accident on 30 December on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and suffered multiple injuries which will keep him out of action for at least six months. Pant was driving the car on his own and was travelling from Delhi to his home in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee when his car collided with a road divider.

Among those who took part in the morning ‘aarti’ and offered ‘jal’ (water) to the deity on Monday were Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Suryakumar Yadav, temple priest Ashish Guru told news agency PTI.

Ujjain Lok Sabha MP Anil Firozia felicitated them during the visit, he added. “Later the team, comprising 25 persons, visited the residence of Mahanirvani Akhada’s Mahant Shri Vineet Giriji Maharaj to seek blessings,” Guru said.

The third India vs New Zealand ODI will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday (23 January).

With PTI inputs

Updated Date: January 23, 2023 12:05:32 IST

