Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Prabhsimran Singh fires maiden IPL ton to help PBKS beat DC; Cricket Twitter hails 'coming of age knock'

Cricket

Prabhsimran Singh fires maiden IPL ton to help PBKS beat DC; Cricket Twitter hails 'coming of age knock'

Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh stood tall even as wickets fell at regular intervals at the other end, producing a 65-ball 103 that would propel his side to a match-winning score.

Prabhsimran Singh fires maiden IPL ton to help PBKS beat DC; Cricket Twitter hails 'coming of age knock'

Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh raises his bat and helmet in celebration after completing his maiden IPL century. Sportzpics

Prabhsimran Singh produced perhaps what could be the biggest knock of his career so far, smashing his maiden hundred in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that helped Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeat Delhi Capitals (DC) in New Delhi on Saturday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

The PBKS opener stood tall even as the DC bowlers made early inroads after opting to bowl at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the second match of the Saturday double-header. The 22-year-old was batting on 21 off 20 balls at the end of the powerplay after Ishant Sharma struck twice and Axar Patel removed Jitesh Sharma.

Related Articles

IPL

IPL 2023: Struggling DC, PBKS aim to keep slim playoff hopes alive

IPL

IPL Qualification Scenarios: How each team stands in the race for playoffs

Prabhsimran would then revive PBKS’ innings with a 72-run fourth-wicket stand with all-rounder Sam Curran, the second-highest scorer for Punjab with a 24-ball 20. The opening batter shifted gears shortly after the halfway mark by smashing Mitchell Marsh for two consecutive sixes and a four in a 21-run 11th over, and would not slow down even after Curran departed in the 15th over.

Prabhsimran, who had crossed the 50-run mark just once so far in his debut IPL season, would move to the 90s in quick time before bringing up the coveted three-figure mark with back-to-back boundaries off Khaleel Ahmed in the 18th over, taking 61 deliveries to get to the milestone.

The knock, naturally had Cricket Twitter applauding him for his superlative effort. Here are select reactions to what is Punjab King’s first century of the season:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It was the second ton in as many days in the IPL, with Suryakumar Yadav having struck an unbeaten 103 off 49 balls against the Gujarat Titans in Mumbai on Friday.

Prabhsimran however, would depart shortly after bringing up his century as he would end up getting bowled by a low full toss from Mukesh Kumar that was almost a yorker, departing for a 65-ball 103.

His contribution with the bat would help turn the tide in favour of Punjab, who ended up posting a competitive 167 on a tricky Delhi pitch. Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar would then grab 4/30 as the Delhi Capitals crumbled like a house of cards after a solid 69-run opening stand between skipper David Warner and Phil Salt, getting restricted to 136/8 and bowing out of the playoffs race with their eighth defeat in 12 games.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 14, 2023 00:23:52 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023: Skipper Aiden Markram hails 'great team effort' after SRH hand DC seven-run defeat
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Skipper Aiden Markram hails 'great team effort' after SRH hand DC seven-run defeat

Sunrisers Hyderabad snapped their three-game losing run in the ongoing IPL with a narrow victory over the Delhi Capitals in New Delhi on Saturday.

IPL 2023: DC fail to capitalise on Mitchell Marsh's all-round brilliance as SRH collect morale-boosting win
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: DC fail to capitalise on Mitchell Marsh's all-round brilliance as SRH collect morale-boosting win

Delhi Capitals ended up suffering a nine-run defeat in their second meeting with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in less than a week despite Mitchell Marsh's all-round performance (4/27 and 63).

IPL 2023: Ponting, Ganguly slammed for holding back Axar Patel in DC's defeat to SRH
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Ponting, Ganguly slammed for holding back Axar Patel in DC's defeat to SRH

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting and Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly were criticised for making Axar Patel bat at No 7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad as DC lost nine runs.