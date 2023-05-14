Prabhsimran Singh produced perhaps what could be the biggest knock of his career so far, smashing his maiden hundred in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that helped Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeat Delhi Capitals (DC) in New Delhi on Saturday.

The PBKS opener stood tall even as the DC bowlers made early inroads after opting to bowl at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the second match of the Saturday double-header. The 22-year-old was batting on 21 off 20 balls at the end of the powerplay after Ishant Sharma struck twice and Axar Patel removed Jitesh Sharma.

Prabhsimran would then revive PBKS’ innings with a 72-run fourth-wicket stand with all-rounder Sam Curran, the second-highest scorer for Punjab with a 24-ball 20. The opening batter shifted gears shortly after the halfway mark by smashing Mitchell Marsh for two consecutive sixes and a four in a 21-run 11th over, and would not slow down even after Curran departed in the 15th over.

Prabhsimran, who had crossed the 50-run mark just once so far in his debut IPL season, would move to the 90s in quick time before bringing up the coveted three-figure mark with back-to-back boundaries off Khaleel Ahmed in the 18th over, taking 61 deliveries to get to the milestone.

The knock, naturally had Cricket Twitter applauding him for his superlative effort. Here are select reactions to what is Punjab King’s first century of the season:

Prabhsimran singh has been massively impressive this season 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 13, 2023

Such a coming of age knock that from Prabhsimran – Everyone knows he’s got them big boy shots – But the few overs of keeping quiet, rotating strike and partnership building in the middle – Fabulous ! #PBKSvDC — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) May 13, 2023

It probably won’t be wrong to say that this is the best century of IPL 2023. Sensational knock By Prabhsimran Singh 👀👏👏👏👏 — ` Frustrated CSKian (@kurkureter) May 13, 2023

We have seen Prabhsimran Singh do well in fc cricket. But he needed that one defining innings in the IPL. Today he has done that on the big stage. He has the talent to play for India somewhere in the future. Or feels that way. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) May 13, 2023

It was the second ton in as many days in the IPL, with Suryakumar Yadav having struck an unbeaten 103 off 49 balls against the Gujarat Titans in Mumbai on Friday.

Prabhsimran however, would depart shortly after bringing up his century as he would end up getting bowled by a low full toss from Mukesh Kumar that was almost a yorker, departing for a 65-ball 103.

His contribution with the bat would help turn the tide in favour of Punjab, who ended up posting a competitive 167 on a tricky Delhi pitch. Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar would then grab 4/30 as the Delhi Capitals crumbled like a house of cards after a solid 69-run opening stand between skipper David Warner and Phil Salt, getting restricted to 136/8 and bowing out of the playoffs race with their eighth defeat in 12 games.

