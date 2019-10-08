First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 14 Oct 21, 2019
PNG vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 4 runs
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 13 Oct 20, 2019
HK vs OMA
Oman beat Hong Kong by 7 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 21, 2019
CAN vs NIG
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 22, 2019
NAM vs SCO
ICC Academy, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Podcast; Yorked episode 1: From Friendship to Freedom, stories of India and South Africa's cricketing ties

Tune into Yorked where there are anecdotes galore, alongside some uninhibited conversations from the world of cricket.

Vaibhav Shah, Oct 21, 2019 15:58:18 IST

For our brand new cricket podcast show Yorked we grab hold of two doyens of sports journalism and the broadcasting world — Ayaz Memon and Gaurav Kalra — who in reality just wanted to revisit the good ol' days and retell stories. So the lazy subs in the office got to work, and stitched a podcast together.

Here, we talk, joke and learn a little about the sport from two scribes who regale us with stories about cricket from back in the day, and maybe even philosophise about where it could be headed in the coming years.

Tune into Yorked where there are anecdotes galore, alongside some uninhibited conversations from the world of cricket.

If you're having trouble listening to this episode of Yorked on your cellphone, click here

In the debut episode of Yorked, we look back at how India and South Africa’s cricketing ties have had a much more far-reaching impact than just their sporting landscapes. Senior journalist, Ayaz, who was at Eden Gardens in 1991, followed by South Africa’s first international series at home since readmission, shall be the captain of our voyage down memory lane, as he shares his experience of meeting Nelson Mandela, the after-effects of apartheid and more. Gaurav, our other resident expert, tells us about how the Proteas never let the quality of cricket drop in their country despite isolation, why South African cricketers are revered in India in other things, while I, your humble host, will do my best to keep us at least partially on track.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 21, 2019 15:58:18 IST

Tags : Ayaz Memon, Cricket, Cricket Podcast, Gaurav Kalra, India, India Vs South Africa, India Vs South Africa 2019, Nelson Mandela, SportsTracker, Yorked

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all