Yorked episode 1: From Friendship to Freedom, stories of India and South Africa's cricketing ties

Tune into Yorked where there are anecdotes galore, alongside some uninhibited conversations from the world of cricket.

Vaibhav Shah, Oct 08, 2019 10:06:31 IST

For our brand new cricket podcast show Yorked we grab hold of two doyens of sports journalism and the broadcasting world — Ayaz Memon and Gaurav Kalra — who in reality just wanted to revisit the good ol' days and retell stories. So the lazy subs in the office got to work, and stitched a podcast together.

Here, we talk, joke and learn a little about the sport from two scribes who regale us with stories about cricket from back in the day, and maybe even philosophise about where it could be headed in the coming years.

Tune into Yorked where there are anecdotes galore, alongside some uninhibited conversations from the world of cricket.

In the debut episode of Yorked, we look back at how India and South Africa’s cricketing ties have had a much more far-reaching impact than just their sporting landscapes. Senior journalist, Ayaz, who was at Eden Gardens in 1991, followed by South Africa’s first international series at home since readmission, shall be the captain of our voyage down memory lane, as he shares his experience of meeting Nelson Mandela, the after-effects of apartheid and more. Gaurav, our other resident expert, tells us about how the Proteas never let the quality of cricket drop in their country despite isolation, why South African cricketers are revered in India in other things, while I, your humble host, will do my best to keep us at least partially on track.

Updated Date: Oct 08, 2019 10:06:31 IST

