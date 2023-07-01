Despite being more than three months away, the excitement is already starting to build towards the India vs Pakistan contest in this year’s ICC World Cup that will take place in Ahmedabad.

Such is the craze for the Indo-Pak clash that will be taking in front of more than a hundred thousand fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium that hotel bookings in the city are witnessing an unprecedented surge, with rates for some rooms getting close to a lakh rupees.

Players from both teams are just as excited for the blockbuster clash, with Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq revealing him and current skipper Babar Azam had been talking about playing in India as far back as 2010.

“Playing in India, especially against India and doing something special which Babar and I were discussing before 2010,” Imam said in a chat on the Grassroots Cricket channel on YouTube.

Left-handed batter Imam also believed the current Pakistani team had the potential to snap their winless run against the Men in Blue in ODI World Cups.

“I really believe our one-day team is the most compatible and balanced team. The combination is similar to 2019. Whenever you give opportunities to players, performances will come. We have chased 350 here (in Pakistan), we’ve scored 330 in South Africa, we won the series there.

“So yes, everybody is excited. A bit nervous as well, I won’t lie. This team can do wonders, and it would be good for our nation if we win the World Cup in India,” added Imam.

India currently lead Pakistan 7-0 in ODI World Cups and lead 6-1 in T20 World Cups, with the only Pakistani victory occurring in Dubai two years ago.

Before the World Cup, India and Pakistan will be locking horns in the Asia Cup that will be taking place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka in a ‘hybrid’ manner. While the first four matches will take place in Pakistan, the remainder of the tournament — including India’s matches — will be hosted in Sri Lanka.

The World Cup then gets underway on 5 October with England and New Zealand — the two finalists of the previous edition in 2019 — squaring off in Ahmedabad.

