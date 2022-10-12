Phil Salt’s Caribbean journey and how it changed his love from football to cricket

From young to experienced, many are set to play their first T20 World Cup when action gets underway Down Under. Before the first ball is bowled, Firstpost.com brings to you FirstCup – a special series where we chart journeys of T20 World Cup debutants.

Phil Salt came under the spotlight in the recent seven-match T20I Series against Pakistan where he smashed the Pakistan bowlers into bits and pieces in the sixth T20I with a blistering 88* of 41 deliveries.

He made his England debut more than a year back in 2021 in a Covid-hit ODI series in June 2021. He also hit a half-century back then, following proper destruction of the bowlers in the series against the Netherlands, amassing 248 runs in three innings. He hit a brilliant 122 in the first ODI when England brought ODI records to their knees with 498 runs in the first innings.

Salt also hit a half-century in his debut T20I against West Indies and added taste to his international career straight away.

The Caribbean ride

Salt was born in Wales. But his subsequent upbringing was in the Caribbean in Barbados. The Caribbean environment swiftly changed his mind from football to cricket. He was a Manchester City fan back in England and had grown up watching them, but moving base to Barbados inspired him to play cricket.

.@PhilSalt1 was on a rampage in the run-chase against Pakistan in the 6th T20I 🔥 📹 | Watch his masterclass innings of 88* off just 41 balls 🏏#PAKvENG #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/oc0sD65lYp — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 1, 2022

“That was probably the place where cricket turned into more of a focus than football for me, because I’d always loved football when I lived in the North West and that was what I spent most of my time playing, Salt had said in an interview with ESPNCricinfo, at the time he made his T20 debut.

Interestingly, while he was in Barbados, he also played with his future England and Sussex teammate Jofra Archer.

Again, when Salt was 13 in 2010, he was in the stands at Kensington Oval throughout the T20 World Cup. Paul Collingwood had a lap of honour after England won the Cup and he went past Salt in one of the stands, asking the fans to touch it while they could. Salt would later tell the former England captain about the incident when he was involved in the England setup for the first time.

Once Salt returned to England when he was 15, he won a cricket scholarship at Reed School in Surrey. That was one of the first significant steps to him getting into the English cricketing setup. From there, he kept climbing up the stairs in domestic cricket, to the T20 leagues in different nations, and finally made his way to the England national squad. After a long stint with Sussex, Lancashire signed Salt in 2022 on a three-year contract.

Salt is known for his fearless striking of the ball in the English domestic circuit and that has brought the attention of the cricketing world around the world for T20 leagues as well as for England’s national team. He has played in the Pakistan Super League for Islamabad United but currently plays for Lahore Qalandars. He also played for Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League and has been a regular for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League.



Salt will participate in his first T20 World Cup, starting in less than a week from now. However, when we look at the bigger universe, Salt is another big-hitting batter amongst those England have produced in dozens in the last seven years or so. And though Jason Roy has been left out, the comeback of Alex Hales and his smashing form will mean that he will be a backup opener in that English side filled with big-hitting stars, despite a T20 strike rate of 164.33.

