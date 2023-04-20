Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson, who led his team to the IPL final in 2022, which they lost to Gujrat Titans (GT), has been consistent in his performance with the bat. He scored 458 runs in 17 innings last year, and this year, he has scored 159 in six innings so far.

But he has struggled to score a consistent run with Team India. Since his debut he has played 11 ODIs and 17 T20s, batting at a number of positions except opening.

Sanju would want to win an IPL title to end his side’s trophy draught and make a case for a regular run in Team India, but a title alone will not be enough to warm up his chances in the national team.

Former India selector Sarandeep Singh — who had picked Samson during his tenure – believes an IPL title has nothing to do with getting a chance in team India.

“Sanju Samson got his chances as an opener in T20Is when we were selectors. We gave him a proper chance. But at that time, he wasn’t really able to make a mark. In the fifty-over games, he played in the middle-order and his performances were good. But what happens is, during the same time, there are other wicketkeeper-batters who perform well as well,” Singh was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“Ishan Kishan scored a double-hundred recently. Of course, Rishabh Pant is there. Dinesh Karthik also made a return last year. That’s why, sometimes you don’t get many chances,” he added.

According to Singh, performance, not title, can get a player picked into Team India.

“But I don’t necessarily believe that winning the IPL title would help his case. Because you may win the IPL, but what if you don’t score enough runs in the season? So, performances are the only criteria. If you’re scoring 700-800 runs in an IPL season, you will definitely get picked. Yes, winning the IPL title is important, but only performances can get you picked,” he said.

