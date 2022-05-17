PCB mulls scheduling ODI series against West Indies in evening due to soaring temperatures

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering holding all the three ODI matches between Pakistan and West Indies around 5 pm in the evening instead of 2 pm due to extremely hot weather in the Asian nation.

The fixtures are scheduled to begin on 8th June 2022 and as per reports, the temperature in Rawalpindi and Multan can go up to 40°C.

This is not the first time that PCB is thinking of starting the matches in evening. The Pakistan team hosted Australia in UAE back in 2012 where the matches began at 6pm (local time) and were concluded at 1:45am (local time).

Apart from this, the board is also planning to take some precautionary measures. As per the ICC rule book, there can be two drinks breaks in a session but the umpires might allow extra breaks.

While the matches are slated to be held in Rawalpindi, the PCB is considering Multan as an alternate venue amid the current political situation.

