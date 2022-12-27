Pakistan Cricket Board new chairman Najam Sethi hinted that the team’s star batter Babar Azam will continue as the captain of the team, saying the national team would be without its ‘son of the soil’ if Azam is not there. However, the official was non-committal on Azam continuing as the captain in all formats.

“Babar Azam is the star of Pakistan. Without him, the Pakistan team would be without its son of the soil. He is in our hearts and will always remain there,” Sethi told reporters.

Azam earlier scored a century against New Zealand in the ongoing first Test in Karachi, becoming the top-scorer in Test cricket in the calendar year. The Pakistan captain scored 161, laced with 15 fours and a six.

The PCB senior official, however, was diplomatic with his reply when asked if Babar will lead the team in both formats or if the board will have two different captains for white- and red-ball teams. The question arose after Pakistan suffered an embarrassing 0-3 Test series loss to England at home earlier this month.

“I will listen to advice and recommendations from the people I appoint as I don’t make cricketing decisions by myself,” said Sethi.

Speaking on the pressing matter of whether Pakistan will tour India for the ODI World Cup next year or not, Sethi said that’s the government’s decision to make and PCB will simply follow orders.

“We will obey whatever the government would suggest to us and we will seek the government’s advice when the time arrives, similar to the last time I was the chairman,” he said.

Sethi also said he will speak to Asian Cricket Council (ACC) soon on the matter of Pakistan hosting the Asia Cup.

“As far as the Asia Cup is concerned, I will go to ACC (Asian Cricket Council) and see what the situation is and we’ll take a decision that is in the better interest of the game. We have to see what the other board’s position is, we have to play cricket with everyone, and we will not take any step which can cause any isolation,” he said.

