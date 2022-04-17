A resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on an aggressive Punjab Kings in the afternoon game on Sunday. The thrilling contest will take place at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

After a poor start to their campaign, SRH have bounced back in style with three successive victories. The form of Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram should give them a lot of heart and now, if Kane Williamson joins the party, SRH will be the team to watch out for in this season’s IPL.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, rallied around with confidence after their heartbreaking defeat to Gujarat Titans. In their last fixture, the team beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs. Mayank Agarwal has not tweaked around with his combinations a lot and it is expected that he will go in with the same playing XI for this match. His overseas players need to step up and be far more consistent, especially the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Odean Smith.

Both SRH and PBKS have six points coming into this match but SRH are placed lower on the points table due to an inferior net run rate.

Punjab Kings have great depth in batting while Sunrisers Hyderabad are reliant on their top five batters. Also, SRH are missing Washington Sundar, a solid all-round option, with an injury. So now it all boils down to the bowling attacks and which unit strikes in the powerplay overs.

On paper, Punjab Kings look like the more balanced unit, but in the recent matches, SRH, too, have shown the ability to fight and boss crucial moments in the match.

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI

Punjab Kings probable playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Varun Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.