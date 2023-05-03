Mumbai Indians (MI) will be eyeing revenge when they take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the second game of the Wednesday double-header in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

PBKS had earlier collected a 13-run victory over MI at the Wankhede Stadium courtesy fighting fifty from stand-in skipper Sam Curran (55) and a match-winning haul of 4/29 from seamer Arshdeep Singh, who had smashed the middle stump twice in as many deliveries in a memorable final over.

Mumbai had fallen short after half-centuries from Cameron Green (67), stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav (57), with Tim David stranded at the non-striker’s end in the final over despite being well-set on 25.

The five-time champions however, have since exorcised the ghosts of that defeat with a six-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals at the same venue in what was the 1,000th match in the IPL. Mumbai were set 213 to win following Yashasvi Jaiswal’s maiden IPL ton, and it was the same trio that nearly took them home against Punjab setting up a successful chase against Rajasthan.

SKY and Green scored 55 and 44 respectively while David, who remained unbeaten on 45, took Mumbai past the finish line with a hat-trick of sixes off Jason Holder’s bowling in the final over.

PBKS, who sit one spot above MI at sixth on the IPL 2023 points table, too are coming into this game on the back of a victory. After suffering a 56-run thrashing against LSG at home, they ended up defeating Chennai Super Kings in their fortress to collect their fifth win in nine outings.

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza got them over the line when three were needed off the final ball in the steep chase of the 201-run target at Chepauk. Raza would end up guiding the ball over the square-leg region and dashing back for a third to guide Punjab home.

PBKS vs MI form guide (last five matches)

PBKS: WLWLW

MI: WLLWW

PBKS vs MI head-to-head: Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians currently are on level terms with 15 wins each in 30 outings since the inaugural edition in 2008. PBKS won by 13 runs the last time the two sides square off, which was at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 22 April.

PBKS vs MI weather report: Mohali is expected to remain “mainly clear and cool” later this evening, according to Accuweather, when the two sides lock horns at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium with the temperature hovering around the 18-degree mark.

PBKS vs MI likely playing XIs

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan

PBKS vs MI live streaming: The match will start at 3.30 PM IST and will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website. The match will be broadcast on Star Sports TV channels.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.