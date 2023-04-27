The battle for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoff spots are well and truly on. Both Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are on eight points in the IPL standings, and both teams will look to make their case for the last-four when they meet in Mohali on Friday.

Both teams have played seven matches, and won four of those, with LSG enjoying a better NRR over PBKS.

LSG are placed fourth in the standings, with a NRR of +0.547, while PBKS are in sixth, a spot below RCB, with a NRR of -0.162.

For KL Rahul, it will be about regaining his old touch when he faces his former team PBKS, for whom he played for four seasons.

Both PBKS and LSG enter this match with contrasting results in their previous match. While PBKS clinched a nervy 13-run win over Mumbai Indians, LSG gave away a winning position to succumb to a seven-run defeat to Gujarat Titans in a low-scoring match.

LSG were 110/3 in the 17th over while looking to chase down 136, but lost regular wickets against GT to get restricted to 128/7.

LSG will hope those mistakes don’t repeat in Mohali.

Meanwhile, PBKS have issues of their own. While Shikhar Dhawan is likely to be out for another game, Sam Curran looks set to lead the Punjab Kings yet again. Kagiso Rabada has missed the last few games due to injury, and there’s no return date for the South African pacer as of yet.

A victory for either team will be morale-boosting as far as their playoff hopes are concerned. Both are tied on eight points, so win for either team will take them to 10 points, and possibly gain advantage in their bid for top-four.

PBKS vs LSG: Head-to-head

PBKS and LSG have played just two matches since the latter team’s introduction to the IPL in 2022. While LSG emerged victorious in their only meeting last season, Sikandar Raza scripted PBKS’ two-wicket chase earlier this season in Lucknow.

PBKS vs LSG: Weather report

It is expected to be a mostly cloudy day in Mohali on Friday, with a maximum temperature of 34 °C, and will come down to 27 °C by the time the match starts. There is no chance of rain on Friday, so it is expected to be an uninterrupted contest.

When is the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 match?

The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 match will be played on 28 April 2023.

Where will the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 match be played?

The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 match will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali

What time will the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 match start?

The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 match will start at 7.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where can we watch the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 match on TV?

The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network TV channels.

Where can we live stream the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 match?

The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

