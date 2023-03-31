Punjab Kings is all set to open their campaign in the 16th Indian Premier League (IPL) with a home fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders. The highly anticipated encounter is slated to be held at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Both teams have appointed a fresh face as their captain in the IPL 2023. Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Punjab Kings, while Nitish Rana has replaced injured Shreyas Iyer as the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Punjab unit has also hired the service of World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss. Kolkata, on the other hand, will play under the guidance of Chadrakant Pandit, whom Dinesh Karthik has labelled as the “Alex Ferguson of the Indian domestic cricket.” Punjab Kings are still awaiting their maiden IPL trophy and will aim to complete the dream this season. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders, a two-time champions, tasted success for the last time in 2014, when the then Gautam Gambhir-led side overcame Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in the final.

Head-to-head records:

Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have played 30 matches against each other in the previous IPL seasons. KKR are holding a better-winning record with 20 victories, while PBKS have won just 10 games. The two teams squared off once in the IPL 2022 and Kolkata clinched a 6-wicket win in the fixture.

Weather report:

The weather at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali is predicted to be cloudy on 1 April. Hence, there is a possibility that rain can play a spoilsport during the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. The wind speed is expected to be around 10-17 km/h during the 20-over game. The temperature could hover around 15 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius and the humidity is expected to be around 79-94 percent.

Ahead of Saturday’s IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, here is all you need to know:

When will IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place on 1 April, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders commence?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday. Toss will take place at 3 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match?

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match?

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. You can also follow live blog of the match on firstpost.com

Full squads:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan

