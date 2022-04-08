PBKS vs GT Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans will be looking to continue their unbeaten run when they square-off against Punjab Kings on Friday, 8 April. The upcoming clash will be held at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

Punjab Kings has had a mixed run in the tournament so far. The team performed extremely well against Royal Challengers. But their aggressive batting tactics failed against Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders. In their third game, Liam Livingstone's power-packed innings won them the game against Chennai Super Kings. It will be worth watching whether the team sticks with its aggressive batting approach against GT's bowling attack or tries something else.

Jonny Bairstow is available for selection and his addition would bolster the side. He could replace Bhanuka Rajapaksa and could also keep wickets for this match.

Gujarat Titans remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament. The Hardik Pandya-led team looks pretty strong after having beaten Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals easily. Their bowling attack is effective, with both Mohammad Shami and Lockie Ferguson in good form. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has picked a balanced team.

Gujarat Titans do not need to make changes in their playing XI, but Vijay Shankar's performance could be a cause of worry for the side. They could well try Abhinav Manohar at the top of the order.

It could well be a clash between the bowling of Gujarat Titans and the explosive batting of Punjab Kings, making for a cracking encounter

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI:



Punjab Kings Probable Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohammed Shami.

