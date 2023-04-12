Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) are all set to face Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 18th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the PCA stadium on Thursday (13 April).

After winning their opening matches this season against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) respectively, both Gujarat and Punjab went on to win their second matches as well. However, the teams lost their previous matches played on Sunday. While Gujarat faced defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by three wickets, Sunrisers Hyderabad got the better of Punjab Kings.

PBKS vs GT: Head-to-head records

If we take a look at the head-to-head record between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, both franchises have played a total of two matches against each other in IPL 2022. Out of these, both of the teams have registered one win each.

PBKS vs GT weather prediction

With the maximum temperatures expected to reach up to 39 degrees Celsius, the weather in Mohali for Thursday (13 April) is likely to be very hot with plenty of sunshine. The wind speed is estimated to be 44km/hour and there are chances of dehydration and heat stroke for people remaining outside. The minimum temperature in the evening can dip to 26 degrees Celsius.

PBKS vs GT full squads

Punjab Kings – Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, and Mohit Rathe.

Gujarat Titans – Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, and Mohit Sharma.

