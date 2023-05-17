David Warner was dismissed for 46 in the 11th over by Sam Curran during the IPL game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on Wednesday,
Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan showcased the best of his athleticism against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala on Wednesday, taking a spectacular catch to dismiss David Warner in the 11th over.
Warner was on 46 when Sam Curran dismissed him. It was a slower ball on length from Curran, Warner was looking to go down the ground, but eventually took a top edge off the bat that flew towards Dhawan, who took the catch running in from cover and taking a diving catch to complete the dismissal. His catch was followed by his traditional “thigh five” celebration.
While Warner missed out on scoring his fifty, Prithvi Shaw marked his return to the DC playing XI by scoring a 36-ball half-century, while Rilee Rossouw also notched up his maiden fifty in his IPL career.
Warner was notably dropped in the 10th over of the innings, when he was batting on 39.
Delhi Capitals went on to post 213/2 at the end of 20 overs, on the back of fifties from Prithvi Shaw and Rilee Rossouw.
