PBKS vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will meet for the second time this season in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. It can be a game of revenge for the Mayank Agarwal-steered side after their disappointing performance in the first low-scoring battle.

Both teams have still a chance to qualify for the playoffs and lift their maiden IPL title. A win in this game will let them march one step ahead of the other in the top-four race. Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have won six out of their twelve outings so far in this campaign.

In the last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone put up some blistering shows to bring individual fifties and post a 200-plus total. While Bairstow scored 66 runs in 29 deliveries, Livingstone top-scored with a 42-ball 70. In reply, Rishi Dhawan and Rahul Chahar’s 2-wicket spell and South African quick Kagiso Rabada’s 3-wicket haul brought a 54-run victory for Punjab.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals successfully completed a 161-run chase against Rajasthan Royals in their previous game. Opener David Warner again put up a great show at the top. He registered another half-century (52 Runs off 41 deliveries). But this time Mitchell Marsh stole the show by smashing 89 runs off just 62 deliveries. The Aussie allrounder also picked up a couple of crucial wickets during his 3-over spell and was named the player of the match.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan. Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel

Delhi Capitals: Srikar Bharat, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.