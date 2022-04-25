PBKS vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings will look to produce an all-around show when they take on a confident Chennai Super Kings on Monday at Wankhede Stadium

The tournament started with a bang for the Punjab Kings when they chased down a target of 205 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, despite having all the firepower in the batting order, they have struggled to find any momentum and this has plagued their season so far. They come into this match placed 8th on the points table with 3 wins and 4 losses. Their bowling still has concerns and Mayank Agarwal needs to work on the balance of his team.

On the other hand, there are Chennai Super Kings, a side that won their last-ball thriller against Mumbai Indians. MS Dhoni once again proved that he is the greatest finisher of all time. This should give the side a lot of confidence. However, bowling is still a worry for them and they need to be at their best against the power-packed Punjab Kings batting order. Dwaine Pretorius has added a lot of balance to the side and he will once again be looking to contribute in both the batting and bowling departments.

With Bhanuka Rajapaksa waiting in the wings, pressure has been mounting on Jonny Bairstow to step up. Considering his potential, Punjab Kings might be tempted to give the Englishman another go. Liam Livingstone has been a shining light in the batting order, and he needs some support from the top order.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI:

Punjab Kings Probable Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Varun Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

