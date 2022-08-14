'He backs players who aren't performing': Parthiv Patel lauds Rohit Sharma's captaincy

Former wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has praised India captain Rohit Sharma for backing his players, even those who are not performing. He also gave the example of pacer Avesh Khan to highlight Rohit's inspirational leadership.

Avesh had a below-par outing in the first three limited-overs games he played in West Indies recently, picking just one wicket, but went on to register figures of 2/17 in the fourth T20I against the same opposition.

That performance in the fourth T20I earned Avesh a Player of the Match award.

Parthiv Patel, who played under Rohit at the IPL side Mumbai Indians, added that the MI skipper believes in taking instinctive decisions.

"I have played under Rohit Sharma's captaincy at Mumbai Indians and the one thing that stands out is how he backs players who aren't performing. He is vocal about them even in public and in press conferences, as we saw with the case of Avesh Khan. Rohit backed him even after four failures and he delivered with a Man-of-the-Match performance," Parthiv Patel said on his official YouTube channel.

"Rohit believes in taking instinctive decisions on the ground rather than pre-meditating them. When a crunch situation arises, he takes a call according to the situation and it is one of the main reasons why he has won five IPL trophies with Mumbai Indians. India have also won multi-national tournaments like the Asia Cup and Nidahas Trophy under Rohit's captaincy," Parthiv Patel added.

Parthiv Patel also shared his views on Shikhar Dhawan who recently led India to a series victory over the Windies as a captain. Parthiv Patel acknowledged Dhawan’s relaxed style of captaincy that gave confidence to his players.

“Shikhar Dhawan has a pretty laid-back style of captaincy where he doesn't take too much pressure and keeps the team atmosphere light. He does back his players, but most importantly he also gives them space to execute their own plans,” commented the 37-year-old.

"This is so important because captaining a team is difficult when the main players are rested. The fringe players need to be given confidence in executing their skills and Dhawan has done that really well," added the former Gujarat cricketer.

2022 is an important year for Team India, who will compete in the Asia Cup later in August as the build-up continues towards the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. India havent' won a global ICC tournament since the 2013 Champions Trophy, and will be looking to go all the way Down Under after having suffered a group stage exit in the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.